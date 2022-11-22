After the escalation of tension that the Portuguese star caused with explosive statements against leaders, former coaches, the current manager and members of the staff in general, the paths of ‘CR7’ and “Los Diablos Rojos” separate again. The club announced that they will interrupt the contract with the footballer, who is currently concentrating with his team, before making his debut against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. As a free agent, speculation about his future is open.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last months at Manchester United have been a story of growing conflict that ended abruptly on Tuesday, November 22: the idol and the English club will terminate the relationship by “common agreement.”

Through a brief statement in the European afternoon, the English entity announced that ‘CR7’ “will leave the institution immediately.” “The club appreciates the player’s immense contribution during his two spells and wishes him and his family the best for the future,” the letter added.

In a final brief paragraph, they stress that they will continue to “focus on the progress that the team has made under the leadership of Erik ten Hag”, in clear support for the coach, one of those targeted by the attacker in an interview broadcast ten days ago.

For his part, the footballer published a brief farewell letter where he clarifies that he “loves Manchester United fans and that will never change” and states that he needs “new challenges”.

In those statements with the English journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano remarked that he “did not respect” Ten Hag and that he felt mistreated for playing only a few minutes, in the best of cases.

“I have no respect for him because he doesn’t show me respect. If you don’t respect me, I’ll never respect you”, Cristiano had launched. “United tried to force me out. Not only the coach, but also the rest of the people who surround the club. I felt betrayed,” he said.

In that same report, he had harshly questioned the direction of Manchester United, stating that “nothing had evolved” since his departure in 2009 and that of his emblematic manager Alex Ferguson and criticizing decisions such as the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as coach.

At 37, Ronaldo’s next step is anyone’s guess. In the first hours after his separation, rumors arose that Newcastle United and Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, clubs with the same owner, Mohammed Bin Salman, heir to the Saudi throne.

While the Major League Soccer in the United States dreams of acquiring a renowned figure like his and the possibility of Paris Saint Germain remains floating after Cristiano’s own statements where he confesses that he would like to share a team with his sports rival Lionel Messi.

What is a fact is that the Portuguese culminates his history in Manchester after 346 games played in two stages, 145 goals, 46 assists and ten titles, where the 2008 Champions League and a three-time Premier League championship between 2006 and 2008.