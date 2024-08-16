Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his final years as a professional footballer in Saudi Arabia, where he arrived in January 2023 to join the ranks of Al Nassr, one of the four teams owned by the State through the sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF). In exchange, he signed an annual contract estimated at 200 million euros. But the move goes beyond the sporting aspect, and his presence in the largest economy in the Middle East allows him to open new doors to his business adventures.

One of them is Insparya, the hair clinic company that he founded in 2018 together with the Portuguese businessman Paulo Ramos, CEO of the company, and which maintains its fiscal headquarters in Madrid, where they opened the first center. Each of them has 33% of the company’s capital, while the other 33% is divided between the funds Vallis Capital Partners and Hermes GPE. Currently, they have 13 clinics, a figure with which they have practically doubled their size in the last three years.

An expansion process that continues, and that has the Middle East in its sights, as confirmed by the company itself. Only one of these 13 clinics is located in this area. It is the one located in Muscat, Oman, opened last May and is the first outside Europe. The company has the long-standing objective of opening one in Dubai, although the next step will be the opening in Riyadh in the coming months, precisely, the city where the Portuguese star lives with his family, including his wife, Georgina Rodríguez.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, at the opening of the first Insparya clinic in Madrid, in 2019, together with their partner Paulo Ramos. Getty Images

The influencer has been directly linked to the company until a few weeks ago. It was listed as a joint administrator of Insparya, together with Paulo Ramos himself, since September 2018, when the project began to take shape. However, the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry of August 6 reflects the cessation of its functions with effect from July 30.

Insparya has ruled out the possibility that the move is a response to a departure by Cristiano Ronaldo’s shareholders. “He is a co-founder and shareholder, as he has always been and will remain so,” it explains to this newspaper. It also confirms the involvement of Georgina Rodríguez, although not directly through a position in the company, which “will continue to support” in its expansion projects in the Middle East.

Insparya, which has also opened new clinics in Barcelona and Malaga in recent months, and is present in Italy and Portugal, has not filed its annual accounts with the Companies Register since 2020, when it had a turnover of 10.6 million and a profit of 1.8 million, although it only had one clinic at the time. The company’s goal, as its CEO explained to this newspaper in 2022, was to reach 100 million euros in sales by 2026, thanks to an opening plan with an investment of 20 million euros. The cost of each clinic exceeds three million.

More business

Cristiano Ronaldo’s business side goes beyond the hair business. A few days ago it became known that he has entered the capital of the porcelain company Vista Alegre Spain, with the purchase of 30% of the shares.

The Portuguese footballer also maintains his commitment to the hotel sector with his alliance with the Pestana group, with which he owns the hotel located on Madrid’s Gran Vía through the company Pestana CR7 Madrid. This company achieved a record turnover of 11.8 million, 23% more than in 2022, and obtained a profit of 1.1 million, the highest since its launch.

