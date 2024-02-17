A new goal from the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo led to victory Al Nassr front andl Al Fateh (2-1) which places him in second place in the Saudi Arabia Leagueí, only four points behind the leader, andl Al Hilal who plays with Al Raed on Sunday to complete the twentieth matchday.

It may be of interest to you: Video: Yáser Asprilla scores an incredible goal and gives Watford the victory in England

Christian He went to his appointment with the goal after a quarter of an hour. He took a pass from the right to the net Sultan Al Ghannam. The veteran Portuguese star has twenty-one goals in the twenty league games played. Thirty-seven in as many matches in the sum of all competitions.

Forgiving in the area is not in Cristiano Ronaldo's manual 🇵🇹. It's his second goal of the year. He has 8 shouts in his last 8PJ with Al Nassr 🇸🇦. Clear definition of validity.pic.twitter.com/5efWNTkTdL — VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 17, 2024

He Al Fateh, seventh and in which the Spanish Cristian Tello plays, tied in the 29th minute, but the local team scored the victory in the second half thanks to the Brazilian Otavio that culminated another ball received from Al Ghannam.

The Portuguese coach Luis Castro, in addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, counted on the Spanish Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca, among others.

Also: 'It was better to accept the mistake': Duque's former Sports Minister criticizes President Petro

Previously, the Al Feiha won in the field of Al Hazem from the Uruguayan Daniel Carreno 1-3 with two goals from the Nigerian Henry Onyekuru and another from his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks records

With his goal this Saturday, the Portuguese star surpassed Lionel Messi in goals scored without counting those scored from the penalty spot. The Portuguese reached 715 goals, while the Argentine has 714 goals.

On the other hand, the captain of Portugal He reached 1,206 games played in his sporting career and equals the goalkeeper peter hilton as the second player with the most games.

In addition, he was only eight games away from equaling the mark of the legendary goalkeeper of the São Paulo, Rogerio Ceni, who has 1,214 games. Yes indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo He is the footballer who does not play as a goalkeeper with the most games in history. Lionel Messi is far from the mark with 1,054 official matches, according to the portal Messi Stats.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo See also Messi discovers another talent in himself ... and a video of the beginning of his "artistic career" Photo: Efe and social networks

Finally, CR7 expanded his distance with Messi in that fight that both players have to be the top scorer in the history of football. Christian He leads the classification with 875 goals, while 'la Pulga' has 822 celebrations.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO