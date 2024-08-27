Cristiano Ronaldo gave a long interview to the Portuguese media NOW. During his speech, the striker mentioned in particular his end of career, which is approaching…
Cristiano Ronaldo knows better than anyone that he is much closer to the end of his career than to the beginning. At 39, he is still racking up goals in the Saudi Pro League, but the former Real Madrid player admitted that he is already thinking about retiring.
In an interview with NOW the five-time Ballon d’Or winner gave a clue about the date and place of his sporting retirement. ” I don’t know if I’ll retire soon, maybe in two or three years . I will retire here, in Al-Nassr . I am happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue,” he stated.
Cristiano also spoke about the possibility of becoming a coach one day: “It’s very difficult to think that I will ever be one. In my head, I’m not considering being the leader of a coaching staff. I’m not even thinking about it. My future is probably not related to football.”
This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was closely followed during Euro 2024. And unfortunately, in Germany his performance was rather disappointing. Not a single goal was scored and that impression of collective and individual exaggeration.
After Portugal’s elimination in the quarter-finals against France, CR7 admitted that this was his last Euro Cup… but not his last international competition. According to several sources, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to extend his contract until 2026, the year in which the World Cup will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #spoke #date #retirement…and #club
Leave a Reply