🚨🇸🇦 Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years… but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr”.

“I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too.”

“I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue,” told NOW. pic.twitter.com/0UzCI9NtZy

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024