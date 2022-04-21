Cristiano Ronaldo speaks after tribute from Liverpool for the death of his son

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The couple lost one of the twins they were expecting.
Oscar del Pozo. AFP
‘My family and I will never forget this moment,’ commented the Portuguese.
April 21, 2022, 11:12 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo thanked this Thursday for the gesture of solidarity that Liverpool fans offered him, last Tuesday, at Anfield, for the death of one of his children.
Ronaldo’s words
“One world… One sport… One global family… Thank you Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion”wrote the Portuguese star on his Instagram account.
(Also: Freddy Rincón: paramedic breaks his silence and says who would be the driver).
The publication includes a video of the minute of applause that Anfield dedicated to Ronaldo during the English league match that pitted his team, Manchester United, against a historic rival like Liverpool.
In the 7th minute, with 1-0 in favor of the locals, thanks to a four-minute goal from Colombian Luis Díaz, people got up from their seats and began to applaud Cristiano, who did not participate in the game. At the same time, while other fans showed the Portuguese shirt on the air, much of Anfield began to chant “You’ll Never Wal Alone”, the exciting anthem of the ‘reds’.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).
SPORTS
with EFE
