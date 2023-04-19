“Cristiano Ronaldo sold me his Porsche for half price”

Cristiano Ronaldo has sold his Porsche at a bargain price in exchange for the phone number of an X Factor star, Manchester United masseur Rob Thornley has revealed in an interview with Daily Star.

The story dates back to several years, when the Portuguese footballer played for the Red Devils. “It’s the night before a game: we’re at the Lowry Hotel. He was having a massage with me so he’s on my bed and I’m massaging his legs with X Factor on TV. ‘Who is this girl?’, He asked, ‘can you give me her number’?”.

The singer, as Thornley reveals, was Dannii Minogue, Kylie’s younger sister. “I’m just a United massage therapist, how do I get his number? Well, actually, I’m a man of many means, and in four or five days, I have Dannii Minogue’s number in my phone,” the massage therapist added.

“I said ‘What’s in return for me?’. Ronaldo told me, ‘OK, do you want my car?’ He had a Porsche Carrera convertible and he said, ‘When I go to Real Madrid, I’ll sell you my car for half price’, and I said Ok. It took me about 10 minutes to get his number and I passed it to him right away”.

Before moving to Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo then actually sold his car: “The end of the season is coming: ‘Do you remember our deal?’ he says ‘yes’. I gave him £30,000 for a £60,000 car, and the next day I sold it for £60,000!”