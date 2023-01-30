Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo sold his private plane: what was the reason?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.

The Portuguese is still in debt at Al-Nassr.

In 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to beat his private plane, a luxurious Gulstream G-200 that he bought in 2015 for a price of 20 million euros, but that was too small for him.

In Spain they report that the footballer was already able to find a buyer for the aircraft, but for the moment his identity or the price paid are unknown.

The ship has appeared in several of the photos of Ronaldo and his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, It is quite a collector’s item, since there are only 250 in the world.

After seven years with it, the couple made the decision to sell it, as it needed a lot of maintenance expenses, which they paid by renting their plane to other players or businessmen.

Other motives

According to abcthe Portuguese needs a bigger plane since when he bought this he only had his son Junior Christianbut the family increased.

In addition, they have to travel with the two escorts that accompany the family, so nine seats would already be occupied, so bringing one more employee or someone else from the family would have capacity problems, which is why the sale.

Sports

