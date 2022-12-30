After Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United (between 2003 and 2009 and between 2021 and 2022), Real Madrid and Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia, at Al-Nassr Fc, the team coached by former Roma coach, Rudy Garcia.

Cr7 will wear the gialloblù shirt until 2025 e he will earn 200 million a season. Ronaldo, according to the first rumors, will collect another 500 million in the future role of ambassador of Saudi football in the world: the goal is to bring the World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The arrival in the Saudi team that has won 9 championships in its history comes after Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United. Cr7 arrives in Saudi Arabia after the great disappointment of his Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar and after the controversy related to his benches during the tournament that saw Leo Messi’s Argentina win. During his career, the 37-year-old Portuguese won 31 trophies including 5 Uefa Champions League, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups. With Portugal he participated in five World Cups and won the 2016 European Championship and scored 118 goals in 196 appearances. With Sporting he scored 3 goals in 25 games, with Manchester United 84 goals in 196 games and 19 goals in 40 appearances, with Juventus 81 goals in 98 appearances.