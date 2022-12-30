The club, known in Arabic as al aalami (“El Internacional”), earned his nickname after gaining participation in the FIFA Club World Cupthe so-called “Mundialito de Clubes”, in its first edition in the year 2000.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Christian to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

🚨 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr, here we go! Contract valid until 2025 🇵🇹🇸🇦 #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/HB562KnaTf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

The signing of CR7 can be a great push towards the election of the winning candidacy, which will take place in the 74th FIFA Congress in 2024. The aforementioned candidacy must compete against another triple candidacy (Spain-Portugal-Ukraine), a quadruple (Uruguay-Argentina-Paraguay-Chile) Y Morocco.

If successful, it would become the first World Cup held on three continents (Europe, Africa and Asia).