Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Europe for the Arabian Peninsula, where he will play for the Al Nassr of the Saudi Professional Leaguethe second most successful team historically in the competition after the al hilallinked to the house of saud (in fact, several Saudi princes have played the role of president of the group).
The club, known in Arabic as al aalami (“El Internacional”), earned his nickname after gaining participation in the FIFA Club World Cupthe so-called “Mundialito de Clubes”, in its first edition in the year 2000.
Through its social networks, Al-Nassr welcomed the legendary Portuguese footballer.
“Making history. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to even greater success, but will also inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves.” Welcome Cristiano to your new home”
Although the figures will not finally reach the aforementioned 200 million euros per year, an unparalleled amount in the world, the Portuguese star will enjoy a large stipend until 2025, when he would retire at 40 years of age.
In the Arab country the signing of Madeira It has been considered a matter of state. And it is not for less, since Cristiano would be a luxury ambassador for the Saudi Arabia-Egypt-Greece bid for the 2030 Soccer World Cup.
The signing of CR7 can be a great push towards the election of the winning candidacy, which will take place in the 74th FIFA Congress in 2024. The aforementioned candidacy must compete against another triple candidacy (Spain-Portugal-Ukraine), a quadruple (Uruguay-Argentina-Paraguay-Chile) Y Morocco.
If successful, it would become the first World Cup held on three continents (Europe, Africa and Asia).
Although the departure of the Portuguese attacker to the Saudi league will remove him from the senior staff of high-level football, it is true that he will continue to be a great center of attention for what he has meant for European and world football, attracting new eyes to a not very well-known league that wants to break through with the help of a checkbook.
