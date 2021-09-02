Portugal-Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace and becomes the first scorer of every era in the national team. Cr7, however, also misses a penalty and slaps the defender O’Shea

The match between Portugal and Ireland yesterday, September 1st, valid for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, once again demonstrated the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s football for the whole world for better or for worse. The striker recently returned to Manchester United after a 3-year experience at Juventus dragged his national team to victory with a brace. Cr7 first equalized in the 89th with a header on an assist from Gonzalo Guedes and then doubled in the 96th. With these goals, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first scorer ever with the country’s shirt with 111 goals. In second place the Iranian Ali Daei with 109. Not only that, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the player who has scored the most goals with Portugal and the European player with the most international appearances (180) on a par with Sergio Ramos with Spain.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary match has two spots. The first is to have missed the rather generous penalty that would have allowed Portugal to take the lead. The second is the slap in the face of the opposing defender Dara O’Shea, guilty of having touched the ball before he kicked from 16 meters. In this case, the former Juventus player has not received any card.

“I am obviously very happy to have scored the two goals that allowed us to win. – said the Portuguese bomber – I am obviously very honored by this record: it is unique, it is only mine. Scoring, putting on a show and winning titles is what I love the most. It is my motivation, what drives me to continue as a football player ”.