Cristiano Ronaldo, like great players, never goes unnoticed. It is a League, Champions, Selection match. Even if he misses a goal, it was easier to do it, even if he takes a free kick and a dough comes out, even if he scores a goal with the defined match. Because it keeps breaking or equaling records.

CR7 He made the final 3-0 over Spezia, for the 25th round of Serie A. He went against, with spaces, stepping on the large area and hand in hand with the goalkeeper. And so it became the second footballer to score 20 or more goals in 12 consecutive seasons in Europe’s top five leagues. A mark that the Argentine achieved last year.

The Portuguese has 20 goals in 19 games in Serie A and por now he is maximum gunner, one more than Romelu Lukaku from Inter, who visits Parma on Thursday.

The new brand was also established by in his 600 league game. CR7 played 27 at Sporting Lisbon, 196 with Manchester United in the Premier League, 292 with Real Madrid in La Liga and has 85 in Serie A.

In the 2007/08 season it was the first time that the forward scored more than 20 goals. There were 31 with United. But the next he did only 18. The scoring streak began at Real Madrid.

Since 2009/10 he has always scored 20 goals or more: 26, 40, 46, 34, 31, 48, 35 and 26, in 2017/18. Since your arrival at the Vecchia Signora It takes 21, 31 and now 20.

Can Lionel Messi surpass that mark? Yes, he needs one more because he has 19 screams. And with 13 consecutive seasons, he will once again be the sole owner of that record.

Cristiano continues to be the player who scored the most official goals in the history of world football. He has 767, 665 in clubs and 102 with the Portuguese team.