The second love story between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United seems to come to an end. After a disappointing season without qualifying for the Champions League, the Portuguese has expressed his desire to leave, but the English club does not want to part with its goalscorer so easily.

Ronaldo returned as a hero last summer to the ‘Red Devils’ to continue his extraordinary career, a team in which he played between 2003 and 2009 and in which he became one of the best players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session. Photo: Instagram: @Christian

The arrival at the end of April of the Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag predicted a difficult fit for CR7 in the new system. High pressure and great sense of team, precepts that have always been conspicuous by the absence of him in the Portuguese game.

The Portuguese left Old Trafford, along with other players, ten minutes before the end of the friendly played this Sunday by his team against Rayo Vallecano, which caused the anger of Ten Hag. “I told them that it was unacceptable, that we are a team and that we have to stay until the end,” he declared after the game. However, divorce seems dangerous.

Above all, for Cristiano Ronaldo who, at 37, attracts less and less the big European clubs. The 6 biggest teams in England have spent significant amounts to sign at least one striker, as have others on the continent such as Paris SG, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. But, Ronaldo continues without a clear suitor.

Fierce criticism of CR7

Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool player, referred to the situation Cristiano Ronaldo is going through.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in the game against Atlético de Madrid.

“I always thought his return was a bit strange, I felt this situation would come even if Ronaldo did well. So now the situation is complicated for United because other clubs don’t want him,” he said.

Carragher also thinks Cristiano is a problem for Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag’s dressing room.

I think if you ask Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants it. And I’m not so sure that the Manchester United dressing room wants Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.”

SPORTS AND AFP

