Saturday, April 29, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo shakes off and returns to goal: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo shakes off and returns to goal: video


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with the Arab club.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with the Arab club.

The Portuguese contributed to the victory of his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo He opened the scoring this Friday in the 4-0 victory of his team, Al Nassr, who had gone three games in a row without knowing victory.

(You may be interested: Luis Díaz breaks silence and leaves an emotional message for his injury and return, video)

The Portuguese forward opened the scoring with a header in the 4th minute to open a win that they completed Abdulrahman Ghareeb (55), Mohammed Maran (90) and Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem (95).

Al Nassr, second in the table, provisionally sits three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have one game less.

In the last three games, Al Nassr accumulated a goalless draw against Al Feiha and a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi league; and one more defeat in the Copa del Rey final, against Al Wehda (1-0).

EFE

More sports news

