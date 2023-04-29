Cristiano Ronaldo shakes off and returns to goal: video

Cristiano Ronaldo He opened the scoring this Friday in the 4-0 victory of his team, Al Nassr, who had gone three games in a row without knowing victory.

The Portuguese forward opened the scoring with a header in the 4th minute to open a win that they completed Abdulrahman Ghareeb (55), Mohammed Maran (90) and Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem (95).



Al Nassr, second in the table, provisionally sits three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have one game less.

In the last three games, Al Nassr accumulated a goalless draw against Al Feiha and a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi league; and one more defeat in the Copa del Rey final, against Al Wehda (1-0).

EFE

