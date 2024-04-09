Cristiano Ronaldo sent off and threatens to punch the referee

In the final minutes of the Saudi Super Cup semi-final – lost 2-1 by Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal where former Lazio player Milinkovic Savic plays – Cristiano Ronaldo (author of 36 goals in 37 appearances this year) was hastily trying to recover a ball that had ended up in a lateral foul (at 2-0 for the opponents), but defender Al Bulayhi hindered him, at which point CR7 raised his elbow hitting him in the chest with the opponent ending up on the ground.







Imagine if Messi had more red cards than trophies won last 4 years. Nice stats for Ronaldo. They play for stats, we play for trophies. 😭🟥 🎥 Go @xx76668329



pic.twitter.com/n2Nh9tOVVR — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) April 8, 2024



And when the referee pulled out the red card, Cristiano Ronaldo mimed punching the referee with his back turned. The protests also continued during the exit from the pitch, with CR7 asking its fans to sarcastically applaud the match director.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, this is the twelfth dismissal in his career (the fifth for a double yellow): 4 with Manchester United, 6 with Real Madrid and one with Juventus (in the Champions League against Valencia in the 2018/2019 season).