Cristiano Ronaldo: see the tantrum he starred in Saudi Arabia, video

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese protested a yellow card and was later replaced.
Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a difficult time in his adventure through football Saudi Arabia, almost everything goes wrong and more this Tuesday.
The Portuguese starred in two images that went viral, in the game of the al nassr against Abha, from the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup of Champions.
bad reaction
Ronaldo, first, received a yellow card, the first in that country, but he reacted badly, sent the ball away and then raised his arms.
It might as well have been red, but the judge only showed him the pale cardboard. Although his team was successful 3-1, Ronaldo was replaced by the DT and he did not like this either.
In the bank he was seen with a “fist” face, of “bad friends”, something that went viral in the videos.
The scorer could not hide the bad moment he was going through.
Cristiano Ronaldo got angry with the referee for blowing the whistle at the end of the first half when he had a good outlook to score the goal
The Portuguese was reprimanded after this action. Al-Nassr beat Abha 3-1 for the 4th. of the King’s Cup of Championspic.twitter.com/p71ZyCznAY
— Walter Estigarribia (@Estigarribiapy_) March 14, 2023
