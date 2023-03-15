Cristiano Ronaldo: see the tantrum he starred in Saudi Arabia, video

Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a difficult time in his adventure through football Saudi Arabia, almost everything goes wrong and more this Tuesday.

The Portuguese starred in two images that went viral, in the game of the al nassr against Abha, from the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup of Champions.

bad reaction

Ronaldo, first, received a yellow card, the first in that country, but he reacted badly, sent the ball away and then raised his arms.

It might as well have been red, but the judge only showed him the pale cardboard. Although his team was successful 3-1, Ronaldo was replaced by the DT and he did not like this either.

In the bank he was seen with a “fist” face, of “bad friends”, something that went viral in the videos.

The scorer could not hide the bad moment he was going through.

