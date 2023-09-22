A double of Cristiano Ronaldo This Friday facilitated the fifth straight victory for Al Nassr, who beat Gabri Veiga’s Al Ahli 4-3 and extended their climb in the Saudi Arabian League led by Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad, followed by Neymar’s Al Hilal.

Al Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldo, supported by players such as Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Sadio Mane and Ayemric Laporte, surpassed Al Ahli in the table, which, in addition to Veiga, had goalkeeper Edouard Mendhy, along with Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie.

Ronaldo found the door early. After four minutes, in a good play, Sadio Mane assisted the Portuguese scorer, who shot on goal and beat Edouard Mendy, immersed in a smoke that invaded the entire area and made his vision difficult.

Brazilian Anderson Talisca extended the lead, another of the standouts, author of the other two goals and an assist. But after half an hour the visiting team closed the gap through Franck Kessie.

In added time of the first half, Al Nassr extended the distance again with another goal from Anderson Talisca who at the beginning of the second half committed a foul inside the area that led to the penalty that Riyad Mahrez converted and made it 3- 2.

But two minutes later, in the 52nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo scored again. He received a ball from the Brazilian and from the half-moon beat Edouard Mendy low again. The Portuguese’s thirty-fifth goal so far in 2023 and the ninth in the Saudi Arabian competition. In the final stretch, Al Ahli scored the third goal. Cross by Riyad Mahrez and Feral Al Brikan pushes the ball into the net.

Al Nassr ended up locked in his field. In addition, Al Wehda beat Abha (4-0) with goals from Australian Craig Goodwin, Abdullah Al Hafith, Faycal Fajr and Odion Ighalo. Previously, Al Feiha beat Juanmi’s Al Riyadh (1-3). Anthony Nwakaeme, Fashion Sakala and Abdelhamid Sabiri made the many visitors. Saleh Al Abbas played for Al Riyadh. And Al Khaleej beat Alex Collado’s Al Akhdoud at home with a penalty scored by Khaled Narey on the hour mark.

The day Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 scored a goal that no one could see clearly. This is how the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli opened 🇸🇦 after a good play by Mané. 👇pic.twitter.com/iGJmFlfRys — VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 22, 2023

EFE

