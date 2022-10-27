Friday, October 28, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo scores and his memorable celebration is all the rage around the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese scored in the Europa League with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo overcomes everything. This Thursday he returned to the head of the Man Utd and he did not fail, he was present with a goal in the victory against Sheriff, 3-0, in a Europa League match.

Ronaldo, who is going through an adverse moment, personal and sporting, with differences with his coach, not only returned to the goal, but also had a celebration that arouses all kinds of comments.

When scoring, Ronaldo went to the side, closed his eyes and crossed his hands on his chest, for some, it is a tribute to his recently dead baby, for others, it is his catharsis after everything he has lived in the last year.

