Cristiano Ronaldo scored a saving goal and header, video

When it seemed that Al Nassr was eliminated from the Arab Clubs Championship in the group stage, when he lost 1-0 to Zalamek, on date 3, he appeared Cristiano Ronaldo to decree 1-1 and qualify for the quarterfinals.

savior goal

The Portuguese star was present with a surprising header in the final stretch of the game to save his team from defeat against the club led by the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.

It was at minute 86 when a cross from Ivorian Ghislain Konandon arrived, directly into the area, where the Portuguese star got up in an exceptional way to connect with his header and beat the goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi.



This tie served for Al Nassr to reach 5 points and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Arab Clubs Championship.

