Friday, August 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a saving goal and header, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a saving goal and header, video

Close


Close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese defined and avoided the defeat of his team.

When it seemed that Al Nassr was eliminated from the Arab Clubs Championship in the group stage, when he lost 1-0 to Zalamek, on date 3, he appeared Cristiano Ronaldo to decree 1-1 and qualify for the quarterfinals.

savior goal

The Portuguese star was present with a surprising header in the final stretch of the game to save his team from defeat against the club led by the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.

It was at minute 86 when a cross from Ivorian Ghislain Konandon arrived, directly into the area, where the Portuguese star got up in an exceptional way to connect with his header and beat the goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi.

This tie served for Al Nassr to reach 5 points and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Arab Clubs Championship.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #scored #saving #goal #header #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
La Primitiva: Check draw results for Thursday, August 3, 2023

La Primitiva: Check draw results for Thursday, August 3, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result