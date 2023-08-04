Cristiano Ronaldo scored a saving goal and header, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese defined and avoided the defeat of his team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
When it seemed that Al Nassr was eliminated from the Arab Clubs Championship in the group stage, when he lost 1-0 to Zalamek, on date 3, he appeared Cristiano Ronaldo to decree 1-1 and qualify for the quarterfinals.
savior goal
The Portuguese star was present with a surprising header in the final stretch of the game to save his team from defeat against the club led by the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio.
It was at minute 86 when a cross from Ivorian Ghislain Konandon arrived, directly into the area, where the Portuguese star got up in an exceptional way to connect with his header and beat the goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi.
This tie served for Al Nassr to reach 5 points and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Arab Clubs Championship.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #scored #saving #goal #header #video
Leave a Reply