Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a great goal against Chelsea: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese was present with annotation this Thursday with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not stop scoring. This Thursday he converted in Manchester United’s match against Chelsea, which ended 1-1 in the Premier League.

Ronaldo scored in the 62nd minute the equalizer for Manchesterwho had started losing at 60. That is to say, Chelsea did not finish celebrating when CR7 made his scoring appearance.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Podcast Dakar | Stage 2: the first of Loeb. Petrucci, bitter withdrawal

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #scored #great #goal #Chelsea #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Relief package 2022: 9-euro ticket is coming - the federal government doubles the Corona bonus for Hartz 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.