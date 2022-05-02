Manchester United have beaten Brentford 3-0 in their last home game of the season. Those of Rangnick have been much superior to a Brentford that already has the season more than resolved after having practically achieved permanence. Bruno Fernandes put United ahead in the 9th minute, and goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Varane in the second half certified the victory for the ‘red devils’.
The atmosphere experienced during the game at Old Trafford was one of farewell, with Mata and Matic starting in their last game at the stadium and at the end the entry of Phil Jones and Cavani, who will also leave at the end of the season. Apart from these four, this could have been Cristiano Ronaldo’s last game at Old Trafford.
And it is that, at 37 years old and with the ability to continue playing in the football elite, as he has shown during the season, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot afford to “lose” a year out of the Champions League and could leave the team at the end of the season.
The Portuguese was very participative during the game, leaving a good performance not only near the area but also going down to receive and participating in team plays. He was looking for the goal the whole game, which is normal for him, and in the 44th minute he finished off a good pass from Juan Mata that ended up in the back of the net. But the goal did not stay on the scoreboard, since after the VAR review it was ruled out for offside.
Cristiano kept looking for the goal until the referee awarded a penalty that the Portuguese himself caused. How could it be otherwise, he converted the penalty, and this could be his last goal at Old Trafford.
At the end of the game, the United players jumped onto the field to celebrate the victory with the fans and say goodbye to those mentioned above, and in those images the Portuguese star could be seen excited. Will this be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last game? It seems that only he will know, but the rumor has already spread.
