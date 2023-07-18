Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr played a friendly against Celta de Vigo yesterday, a match that the Spanish team won with a comfortable 5-0, and at the end of the match he gave some statements that have already gone around the world. In the post-match he reviewed the situation in the world of football a bit, and assured that thanks to him, the Saudi Pro League has become very attractive and now many ‘top’ players want to play there.
He also talked about Leo Messi’s new team, who has already been introduced as a new Inter Miami player, who is last in the MLS, insisting that he prefers to stay in Arabia rather than play in the United States: “The Saudi league is better than the MLS”Ronaldo said. “Now all the players come here… In a year, more top-tier players will come to Saudi Arabia.”
This commitment to the Saudi Pro League is also taken as something that was risky at the beginning, but thanks to him it came out ahead: “Many criticized me when I decided to go to Saudi Arabia, but now what has happened? I have paved the way for many players who will continue to come”.
When he was questioned about his future and the possibility of playing again in Europe at the highest level, Cristiano Ronaldo was quite clear and forceful: “”I am 100% sure that I will not return to any European club. I am 38 years old… European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one that continues to work well is the Premier League. They are way ahead of all the other leagues.”
Reinforcing his influence in the world of football, Cristiano assures that it was he who revived interest in Juventus and Serie A with his signing in 2018: “When I arrived at Juventus, Serie A was a dead league, but as soon as I signed, it generated interest again. Wherever Cristiano goes, interest increases”.
