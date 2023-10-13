Cristiano Ronaldo risks 100 lashes in Iran for kissing a fan

Cristiano Ronaldo would risk 100 lashes in Iran for having affectionately hugged and kissed a disabled woman: according to the TgLa7.

The story dates back to last September 19th when the Portuguese champion was in Tehran to face the local team Persepolis with his club, Al-Nassr, for the match valid for the Asian Champions League.

🚨🎥 Iranian artist Fatemeh Hamami meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran 🇮🇷 Fatemeh suffers from 85% paralysis, yet she draws her paintings with great precision with her feet Such a beautiful clip 🥹💛🥹#AlNassr #Ronaldo #CR7 #النصر_برسبوليس #رونالدوpic.twitter.com/YpkbDFOmPc — FAISAL RSL (@SaudiPLf) September 19, 2023

On that occasion, Cristiano Ronaldo met the disabled artist Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi, who had expressed a desire to meet the footballer.

The 34-year-old, who has 85% of her body paralyzed, is able to paint with her feet and, on the occasion of the meeting with Cr7, gave the player a portrait she created of the champion, who, in turn, gave her donated his t-shirt.

During the meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo affectionately hugged and kissed the artist. According to the Iranian penal code, however, the footballer’s gesture can be interpreted as adultery if committed not with his spouse with the punishment that could be applied if the Portuguese returns to Iran again.