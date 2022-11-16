Cristiano Ronaldo raised a lot of dust with his recent statements when he pointed out the owners of the Manchester Utdthe Glazer family, for his lack of interest in the club’s sporting success, but he also spoke of sensitive and personal issues.

The hardest thing in Ronaldo’s life

Ronaldo revealed, for example, that his partner Georgina Rodríguez and their daughter Bella Esmeralda were hospitalized for a “serious problem”, a few months after the death of their newborn son, but according to him, the United board questioned his explanations.

In a new excerpt from that interview, given to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, CR7 talks about one of the worst moments of his life: the death of his son last April.

The other sons of the Portuguese star were in charge of ‘revealing’ the news.

“It was probably the most difficult moment I’ve had in my life since my father died. When you have a child you expect everything to be normal, but you have that problem…it’s difficult,” said the Portuguese.

“It is a difficult moment, because we did not understand why this was happening to us. It was difficult. The truth is, it was difficult to understand what was happening at that moment. Football does not stop, we had many competitions. But that… It was the most difficult that we have suffered, especially Gio. It was hard”, added Ronaldo.

He explained that he had a shock of emotions when he found out that one of the twins was leaving, but the other was coming home.

“Sometimes I try to explain to my closest family and friends that I never felt happy and sad at the same time. It’s hard to explain. You don’t know if you’re going to cry or smile, because it’s something you don’t know how to react to, no You know what to do”.

The ashes next to him

Finally, Ronaldo revealed that he keeps his baby’s ashes, as well as those of his father, in a chapel created in the basement of his house.

“The ashes are with me, like my dad, they are here in the house. It is something that I want to keep for the rest of my life and not throw it into the ocean or the sea…”, said the footballer.

“I talk to them all the time and they are by my side. It helps me to be a better person, a better father. I’m proud of that… the message they send me, especially my son,” he added.

In an explosive interview with TalkTV on Sunday, Ronaldo, who made himself known at Old Trafford, said he felt “betrayed” by United and thought the club’s officials were trying to oust him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or has counted for little this season for the Dutchman Erik ten Hag, the new coach of the Red Devils, and has even been penalized for refusing to enter the pitch as a substitute.

SPORTS AND AFP

