Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most important personalities and millionaires in the world, the Portuguese star reached the first place of the highest paid athletes of 2023, according to Forbes Magazine.

The 38-year-old Portuguese reached 136 million dollars in revenue this 2023, surpassing by several million the Argentine star Lionel Messi, who stayed in second place with 130 million dollars.

“Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated gross of $136 million, including $46 million of his salary. and gaming bonuses, and US$90 million from endorsements, appearances, license income and other business ventures,” the finance outlet revealed.

Cristiano surpasses Messi by a wide margin in sponsorships

In the article published by Forbes Magazine, the net income of Cristiano Ronaldo is detailed, who receives about 46 million dollars per season at Al-Nassr. But the million-dollar earnings do not end there, since he earns a significant sum of money in sponsorships with brands around the world.

Ronaldo, in Portugal match.

Brands can’t resist Ronaldo and his huge fan base

“Brands can’t resist Ronaldo and his huge fan base: 850 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, more than any other athlete in the world. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, is among the latest additions to its sponsorship stable, which has helped drive its out-of-the-field total to an estimated 90 million over the past 12 months,” explained Forbes Magazines.

For his part, Lionel Messi had no changes in his monthly income, according to Forbes Magazine; and continues to earn $130 million a year. The flea’ earns per season close to 35 million euros at Paris Saint Germain and more than 50% of his income is billed off the pitch.

He now works with Saudi Arabia as a tourism ambassador in a multi-million dollar deal

“Lionel Messi has remained at Paris Saint-Germain, at least for now, but is now working with Saudi Arabia as a tourism ambassador in a multi-million dollar deal,” the article stated.

Also, Forbes Magazine revealed some of Lionel Messi’s most important sponsors, who is the image of several globally recognized brands.

“It has a long list of lucrative sponsorships, including Adidas, Budweiser and PepsiCo. His deal with Socios, a blockchain-based fan platform, only pays him an estimated $20 million a year, and the opportunities should keep coming after he led Argentina to a World Cup victory in December,” Forbes explained.

Total, Cristiano Ronaldo invoiced for off the pitch close to 90 million dollars in 2023, 25 more than Lionel Messi who managed to earn 65 million in the last year.

Despite being one of the people with the most advertising revenue, the two footballers They do not reach to be the ‘kings’ of marketing in the world of sport, since Roger Federer He is the athlete with the most advertising revenue, close to 91.5 million dollars.

