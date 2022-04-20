Cristiano Ronaldo returns to work 48 hours after losing his son

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session.
Instagram: @Christian
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session.
The Portuguese returned to training, although United granted him a license without a deadline.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 20, 2022, 02:33 PM
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo was seen and photographed this Wednesday for the first time after he announced last Monday with his partner Georgina Rodríguez the death of his newborn son.
“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” wrote the partner.
For this reason, the player was not present at Tuesday’s match against Liverpool and Manchester United granted him a compassionate license for as long as the player deemed necessary.
(Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo: see the tribute that Liverpool paid for the death of his son).
In this last game, Liverpool fans stood up in the 7th minute (Cristiano’s number) to applaud and perform a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone as a gesture of support for the Portuguese striker and his family.
However, Cristiano decided to return to work and this Wednesday he arrived at the Manchester United sports complex in the back of a van with headphones on.
The player participated in the full training session together with his teammates and it could be a sign that he will be available for United’s next game this Saturday against Arsenal.
(You can read: Cristiano Ronaldo: who are all the children of the Portuguese star?).
WEATHER TRENDS
April 20, 2022, 02:33 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #returns #work #hours #losing #son
Leave a Reply