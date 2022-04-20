Thursday, April 21, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to work 48 hours after losing his son

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session.

Photo:

Instagram: @Christian

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session.

The Portuguese returned to training, although United granted him a license without a deadline.

Football player Cristiano Ronaldo was seen and photographed this Wednesday for the first time after he announced last Monday with his partner Georgina Rodríguez the death of his newborn son.

“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” wrote the partner.

For this reason, the player was not present at Tuesday’s match against Liverpool and Manchester United granted him a compassionate license for as long as the player deemed necessary.

(Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo: see the tribute that Liverpool paid for the death of his son).

In this last game, Liverpool fans stood up in the 7th minute (Cristiano’s number) to applaud and perform a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone as a gesture of support for the Portuguese striker and his family.

However, Cristiano decided to return to work and this Wednesday he arrived at the Manchester United sports complex in the back of a van with headphones on.

The player participated in the full training session together with his teammates and it could be a sign that he will be available for United’s next game this Saturday against Arsenal.

(You can read: Cristiano Ronaldo: who are all the children of the Portuguese star?).

WEATHER TRENDS

