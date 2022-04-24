After the mourning, Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the field and to score: his gesture after the goal has moved the whole world of sport

Yesterday, for the first time after the serious mourning that struck him on Easter Monday, he returned to the field Cristiano Ronaldo. His Manchester United lost at home to rivals Arsenal 3 to 1 and it was he who scored his team’s only goal. Instead of the usual exultation, he wanted to stop for a moment and dedicate a thought to the little one who is no longer there.

Those past have been particularly difficult days for CR7. His partner, the model Georgina Rodriguezon Easter Monday she had the twin birth that everyone was waiting for.

However, not everything went as it should have gone and one of the two children, the little boyunfortunately, did not survive the birth, dying a few minutes of life.

The announcement of the twin’s death was followed by days in which the whole world was close to pain of Ronaldo and his family, proving them affection in the most disparate ways.

What happened in Liverpool a few days ago is emblematic, when Manchester without Cristiano lost 4-0 against the home team. On the stands of the stadium in the city of the Beatles, however, al minute number 7which is also the champion’s jersey number, everyone stood up, dedicated a long one to him applause and sang the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone“, you’ll never Walk Alone.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the field

Yesterday, however, was the day when Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the field after mourning. He did it in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

The match, like the one in Liverpool, did not go well in terms of the result. CR7 and teammates lost 3 to 1 and it was their own him to score the only goal of the Red Devils.

What made the news most of all, however, was the gesture what the former Juventus champion did immediately after scoring.

Not his usual exultation, with the classic high jump, twist and scream, but something more contained and reserved. She has looked up and a finger to the skyas if to dedicate that goal to his little angel who flew to heaven too too soon.