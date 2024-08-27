TOl-Nassr returned to victory this Tuesday thanks, in part, to the very good performance of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldowho gave a pearl to the world of football with a goal from a free kick, as in his best days.

The Saudi team arrived with some controversy to the match against Al-Feiha after the Portuguese star made obscene gestures in the match against Al Hilal last week in the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

ChristianWith his gestures, he explained to the bench that his teammates were ‘asleep’ and ‘shitty’, because they let Al Hilal score four goals in less than 20 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in Saudi Arabia

The controversy was left behind and the waters calmed down with Tuesday’s victory as a visitor against Al-Feiha, Cristiano Ronaldo He made his mark with a free kick goal to celebrate his 900 goals in his long sporting career.

At the end of the first half, the captain of the national team Portugal He took charge of a free kick on the edge of the area and, with an impeccable shot, sent the ball home to score what was then the partial 2-0.

Al Nassr won 1-4 after the Brazilian’s double Anderson Talisca, Cristiano’s goal, who scored his second goal this season, and the goal by Croatian Marcelo Brozovic.

For Cristiano Ronaldo He has already scored 900 goals as a professional, most of them wearing club shirts: with Al-Nassau he has scored 68 goals, with Sporting Lisbon he scored 5, with Manchester United he scored 145 goals, he scored 101 goals for Juventus and 451 for Real Madrid. In addition, with the Portuguese national team he has already scored 130 goals.

