Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during the Red Devils’ 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, saying there would be “consequences” for his behaviour.

‘Cristiano refused to play’

Despite United’s convincing victory against Spurs at Old Trafford, the subject of conversation was the Portuguese leaving the bench before the final whistle.

The 37-year-old made his way to the dressing room tunnel before the end of the match and hurriedly left the stadium.

Manchester United announced on Thursday that the player had not been called up for Saturday’s game against Chelsea after his fit of anger.

When asked at a press conference prior to the match against the Blues if “CR7” had refused to enter the match as a substitute against Tottenham, Ten Hag replied “Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to enter against Tottenham”.

“What happened in the conversation is something between Cristiano and me. The club’s statement is equally clear, I think,” explained the Dutch coach.

Shortly after, Ronaldo recognized his mistake and reduced the tension. “I think I have to keep working hard at Carrington (team training centre), supporting my teammates and being ready for anything in every match. Giving in to pressure is not an option,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ten Hag, who arrived at the post in the summer, assured that Ronaldo “remains an important element of the team” despite his desire to leave the team during the last off-season market.

The Portuguese was one of the club players to leave before the end of a friendly against Rayo Vallecano in July at Old Trafford, which already led Ten Hag to point out the importance of players staying behind to support their teammates. .

“After what happened against Rayo Vallecano I said it was unacceptable but he wasn’t the only one. This is for everyone,” explained the former Ajax coach. “When it’s the second time, it has consequences. It is what we have done. We will miss him tomorrow (Saturday)”

“But I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea and that’s the most important thing,” Ten Hag concluded.

