There is mourning and pain in Cristiano Ronaldo’s family due to the death of a very close relative. In the last few hours, he received the tragic news about the death of one of the loved ones who saw him take his first steps in the world of football.

A few minutes before the start of the match between Ohud Medina and Al-Nassr for the King’s Cup of Saudi Arabia, Cristiano learned of the death of his aunt Gorete, one of the closest sisters to her mother Dolores Aveiro.

Although the Portuguese player has always shown a strong mentality and has lived with very strong psychological situations, The news shocked him and he decided not to play the match at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Dolores, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, confirmed the sad news through her social networks and he said goodbye to his sister with deep pain and an inspiring text: Today the sky gained another star, rest in peace, my sister,” were the heartfelt words on Instagram.

Although there is very little information about Cristiano Ronaldo’s aunt, the Spanish newspaper Sports world indicated that The woman was very close to Dolores Aveiro and the entire CR7 family; He even revealed that he was one of the people who supported the world star in his youth, when he was taking his first steps in football.

Katia Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, also decided to say goodbye to her aunt through a publication on Instagram, where she showed the mourning that exists in the entire family.

“Go in peace dear aunt and may God give you strength. To the cousins, I know what the death of someone we love unconditionally means,” the woman wrote on her social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as a young man, living the adventure of being a footballer.

It is not yet known if Cristiano Ronaldo flew from Arabia to Portugal to say goodbye to his aunt Gorete at her funeral. Furthermore, the player has reserved himself and decided not to send any official statement.

