The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo received a sanction from the disciplinary committee of the Saudi League, for responding with a derogatory gesture to the Al Shabab fans, who had previously booed and shouted at him “Messi, Messi.”

The match was not easy for CR7's team, which until the 86th minute was tied at two goals with the rival. Brazilian Anderson Talisca scored the winning goal and Cristiano responded by repeatedly shaking his arm at the height of his pelvis, something that many users defined as “immoral”, “obscene” and “rude” in numerous messages, especially in X.

The punishment for CR7

Photo: EFE / Screenshot

After Cristiano Ronaldo justified his controversial celebration in Al-Nassr's duel against Al-Shabab, the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Arabian League decided to punish the footballer.

Ronaldo stated in his defense that he had no intention of offending rival fans. In any case, he was punished.

“I respect all clubs… and the arm movement expresses strength and victory and is not at all shameful or obscene. In Europe we are used to that,” Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

According to information from Arabia, the punishment imposed on the Portuguese attacker was a one-match ban and a fine of 30,000 Saudi riyals, which is equivalent to about 8,000 dollars.



Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Thursday's match against Al Hazm on matchday 22 of the Saudi Arabian soccer league.

It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo got tired of being yelled at for Messi during games and this is how he reacted against the Al Shabab fans. For these gestures, he would be investigated by the Saudi League. pic.twitter.com/FD1etTExJc — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 26, 2024

SPORTS

More sports news