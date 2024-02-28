You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese footballer did not evade the sanction in Saudi.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo received a sanction from the disciplinary committee of the Saudi League, for responding with a derogatory gesture to the Al Shabab fans, who had previously booed and shouted at him “Messi, Messi.”
The match was not easy for CR7's team, which until the 86th minute was tied at two goals with the rival. Brazilian Anderson Talisca scored the winning goal and Cristiano responded by repeatedly shaking his arm at the height of his pelvis, something that many users defined as “immoral”, “obscene” and “rude” in numerous messages, especially in X.
The punishment for CR7
After Cristiano Ronaldo justified his controversial celebration in Al-Nassr's duel against Al-Shabab, the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Arabian League decided to punish the footballer.
Ronaldo stated in his defense that he had no intention of offending rival fans. In any case, he was punished.
“I respect all clubs… and the arm movement expresses strength and victory and is not at all shameful or obscene. In Europe we are used to that,” Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly told the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.
According to information from Arabia, the punishment imposed on the Portuguese attacker was a one-match ban and a fine of 30,000 Saudi riyals, which is equivalent to about 8,000 dollars.
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Thursday's match against Al Hazm on matchday 22 of the Saudi Arabian soccer league.
It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo got tired of being yelled at for Messi during games and this is how he reacted against the Al Shabab fans. For these gestures, he would be investigated by the Saudi League. pic.twitter.com/FD1etTExJc
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 26, 2024
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #receives #punishment #embarrassing #gesture #reminded #Messi
Leave a Reply