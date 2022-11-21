Cristiano Ronaldo is convinced that his conflict with his club Manchester United will not have a negative effect on the performance of the Portuguese national team at the World Cup in Qatar. That is what the 37-year-old star player said in the run-up to the Portuguese’s first match against Ghana.

“I have no doubt that this recent incident, this interview, can sometimes shake a player, but the team will certainly not be shaken,” Ronaldo said at a press conference.

Ronaldo is awaiting sanctions that Manchester United will take against him following his high-profile interview on the TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. The star indicated that he feels betrayed by the club and coach Erik ten Hag. “It feels like the club wants to get rid of me. Not only the coach, but also the other men of power within the club. I feel betrayed and abandoned,” Ronaldo said.

British media reported that Ronaldo will be charged with breach of contract and will not return to the English club after the World Cup.





