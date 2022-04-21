Cristiano Ronaldo publishes photo with Georgina and her baby: “You have to thank”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.
Instagram @georginagio
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.
The Portuguese star surprised with an emotional family photo and a heartfelt message of thanks.
April 21, 2022, 03:11 PM
After the sadness caused by the loss of one of their twins to the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and the model Georgina Rodríguez, The Portuguese soccer player reappeared on social networks with a moving photo and a heartfelt message.
The ‘CR7’ family
In the image published by Ronaldo, he is seen with his five children and his partner in the family home.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who was born in 2010 and follows in his father’s footsteps, as this year he was signed by Manchester United’s lower leagues, appears alongside Georgina. The minor carries Eva and she supports Mateo.
‘CR7’, for his part, keeps Alana Martina and the newborn baby on his lap.
“Home sweet home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is so important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we just received in this world.”Ronaldo pointed out..
April 21, 2022, 03:11 PM
