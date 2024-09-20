Cristiano Ronaldo has bet on Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham as the next talents that will mark a generation in the future.
The two footballers, Barcelona and Real Madrid’s next rivals in El Clásico, are already considered two of the best players in the world at the young ages of 17 and 21 respectively, having shone both at their club and international level.
How far Lamine Yamal and Bellingham can go remains to be seen, but Ronaldo believes the young stars will reach the very top of football if fate is on their side.
Starting with Lamine, Ronaldo said on his YouTube channel: “I see a huge potential and a great talent. He needs luck, because he is very young. I hope he doesn’t have any problems.”
“He has a lot of competition that helps him a lot. The Spanish team is very, very good, and I think he has enormous potential. We’ll see what happens. I think he’s going to be one of the best players of this new generation.”
Ronaldo was also full of praise for Bellingham and admitted that his move to Madrid last summer helped him take his game to the next level.
“He has enormous potential,” Ronaldo said of Bellingham. “A huge talent.”
“He came to the club when the atmosphere was right and good, and he has grown like the others, like [Eduardo] Camavinga, Rodrygo, Vinicius… He is in a team that helps him to be a top player and I also think he will be one of the best of the next generation.”
Lamine and Bellingham will next face each other on October 26, when Barcelona travel to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid.
