When it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo would return to Manchester, all United fans went wild knowing that this reunion could return the team to the top of the table. But after a season of doubts, with very irregular results and falling short of the goal, Manchester United will not play in the Champions League next year and it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave the club.
At 37 years old and with a lot of football still in his boots, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot afford not to play in Europe’s biggest competition next year, because even though he is the best player in history, age weighs on everyone.
The rumor about his departure increased especially at the end of the game against Brentford. Rangnick gave all the players who had announced their departure at the end of the season the opportunity to play and say goodbye to their fans, and the feeling that remained at the end of the game was that Ronaldo could be one of those who said goodbye. In fact, when he scored the goal he got a standing ovation in what may be his last goal at Old Trafford.
Cristiano’s season has been good, he has 18 goals in the Premier League and 6 in the Champions League. As a farewell season for the club with which he won his first Ballon d’Or, he has lived up to expectations. If United had qualified for the Champions League, this conversation would probably not exist, but it seems that Cristiano’s future no longer passes through Manchester, that chapter has already closed.
Now, if he leaves it is to play for a team that plays in the Champions League and has a chance of winning it, as it seemed to be the case with Manchester United at the beginning of the season. Despite his age, surely all the big European clubs are closely following this situation and more than one will already be testing the player.
Having the media pull that Cristiano has and being at this point in his career, he could do the same with the other teams he has played for, Sporting de Portugal, Juventus and Real Madrid. Very little time has passed to return to the Italian team, from which he left last season, and Sporting de Portugal has almost no options to win the orejona, so if the Portuguese’s idea is to say goodbye to his clubs, everything points to Real Madrid.
The option of returning to Madrid is not crazy, the player and the club continue to maintain a good relationship and the Real Madrid project is convincing. The only drawback is that if Mbappé also arrives, the white team’s striker will be a puzzle for Ancelotti.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #played #home #game #Trafford
Leave a Reply