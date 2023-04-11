Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia.- Now the Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, got seriously heated after the last result of his Arab club, Al-Nassr, against his counterpart Al-Feiha in the Al Majma stadium ‘ah Sports City with capacity for seven thousand spectators.

Once again the Portuguese star played forward but failed to dunk in the opposite goal, nor did his opponents find a way to want to do damage in the opposite goal, which caused Cristiano’s anger by accusing his rivals of not wanting to play.

At the end of the match, it is observed when the Al-Feiha players approach Cristiano Ronaldo and he answers them: »They don’t want to play», he even asks several of them to stop chattering when he comes to face them. Al-Nassr registered 18 shots in the entire game, but only three were on target.

On the other hand, the local only dared to shoot five times in 90 minutes, an issue that made the ‘Bug’ angry, who wanted to break the zero with a direct free kick. The tie causes the Knights of Nadj to add 53 points and move three away from the leader, Al Ittihad (56).

“I am not satisfied with the performance of the players. I asked them to play at the same level as the last match (in the 5-0 win over Al Adalah) but it was not like that. The result is definitely bad and we are not happy,” he said Rudi Garcia a Saudi Sports Compant (SSC).

On April 18 Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are going to visit Al-Hilal FC at the King Fahd Stadium in the early duel for matchday 25 of the Saudi Professional League. The championship is made up of 16 participating teams and culminates after playing 30 days,