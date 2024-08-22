Cristiano Ronaldo He launched a new project on Wednesday, a YouTube channel called ‘UR Cristiano’ with which he wants to “get closer” to his followers and which in just a few hours has managed to attract millions of subscribers.

“I think (YouTube) is an ideal platform to be able to share a little bit of my life and my things,” he said.

Cristiano in a video in which he appeared with the Spanish Georgina Rodríguez.

“It’s a way to be closer to my fans, to my people,” added the Saudi Al Nassr striker.

Georgina, his partner, said that it is an initiative “guaranteed to be successful” due to Cristiano’s “dedication” and “magnetism” in attracting people.

The Portuguese warned that they will be able to prove that they are “people of flesh and blood”, while he stressed that with the channel it will be seen that they have a “healthy relationship”.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The success of the channel has been impressive, as in just a few hours it surpassed one million subscribers. “His profile already has around twenty videos in which Cristiano praises some of his best goals, challenges his eldest son, Cristiano Junior, to take free kicks and talks about how he deals with pressure,” reported the EFE agency.