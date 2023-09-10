The provisional toll of the earthquake that shook Morocco on the night of Friday to Saturday rises to 1,305 deaths, the Ministry of the Interior announced this Saturday. The tremor had also caused 1,832 injuries, “of which 1,220 are in serious condition,” the ministry said in a statement.

The desperation of the victims is such that they are seeking refuge far from the disaster zone. And one of the hotels that opened its doors to welcome them is that of the Portuguese footballer. Cristiano Ronaldo.

Refuge in Morocco

Rescue teams began work

This is the Pestana CR7 Marrakech, a four-star hotel, classified almost luxury, which is located on the outskirts of the city and has an outdoor pool, fitness center, garden and terrace, as well as a restaurant and bar.

Some Spanish citizens have reported that the hotel has opened its doors to them as a refuge.

“The hotels are the same. We had to come to the new area of ​​Marrakech, where there are more luxury hotels, so to speak. Now we have managed to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel, which is on the outskirts, to give us a room“said a victim to Spanish RTVC.

The hotel has different types of rooms that can serve as a safe place for some affected by the earthquake.



The Moroccan soccer team was supposed to face Liberia this Saturday in Agadir, in a match in the qualifying phase for the Africa Cup of Nations, but the match was postponed due to the earthquake. The devastating earthquake has so far left 1,037 confirmed dead and 1,204 injured in a dozen provinces of the North African country.

The earthquake, of magnitude 7, had its epicenter in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech, in an area where, according to experts, an earthquake of such strength was not expected to occur. .

