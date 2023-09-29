Friday, September 29, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo, on: scores new goal and gives victory to Al Nassr, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo, on: scores new goal and gives victory to Al Nassr, video

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese never tires of scoring goals.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He is still on fire and this Friday he was present again with a goal for Al Nassr in Saudi football.

Ronaldo appeared in the 87th minute to score the goal of the 2-1 victory against Al Tai.

The Portuguese scored with an impeccable execution of a penalty kick to celebrate and make his team celebrate.

Al Nassr started the match ahead on the scoreboard with both scored by Talisca. The partial tie was for Misidjan. Ronaldo unbalanced the game.

Ronaldo has 10 goals in 7 games played with Al Nassr this season of the Arab championship.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo facilitated another victory for Al Nassr last Friday, which beat Al Ahli 4-3.

