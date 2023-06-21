CR7 flew to Sardinia from Iceland and has already been joined by the whole family

With the end of the football season also in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially kicked off the summer holidays and, like many other celebrities have already been doing for a few days, from George Clooney to Leonardo DiCaprio, also CR7 has chosen Italyand more precisely Sardinia, to relax after his first season at Al-Nassr Football Club.

Ronaldo has arrived in Sardinia — The day after the match between Portugal and Iceland, won thanks to CR7’s goal in the 89th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo boarded a private plane that took him directly to the Costa Smeralda airport in Olbia, where the famous footballer is arrived around 9 today, Wednesday 21 June. L’arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Sardinia it took place in the utmost discretion.

To welcome the 38-year-old there were three sailors who, as reported today New Sardiniawill accompany him during the day on board the yacht on which Ronaldo will spend a few days relaxing with a unique view of the Costa Smeralda. The champion arrived alone, but was promptly joined by his entire family, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

It was Georgina Rodriguez who documented, strictly on Instagram, the embrace between Ronaldo and his children with a reel shared late morning today. As can be seen from the first images, Ronaldo’s Italian holiday will not only take place on board the large yacht, but also in a dream villa in a location not yet disclosed.

Cristiano Ronaldo's love for Sardinia is nothing new, indeed it could be said that CR7 is a sort of regular on the large Italian island. In the 2007/2008 season, after the move from Manchester to Real Madrid, Ronaldo chose Sardinia for a relaxing holiday and he also returned there during the 2018/2019 season, when he said goodbye to Real Madrid and moved to Juventus. His yacht is one almost permanent presence in the Maddalena archipelago and also for this 2023 Ronaldo has decided not to interrupt the tradition.