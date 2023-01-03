Cristiano Ronaldo has been presented this Tuesday as a new player for Al Nassr in the Saudi league. “I feel very good and proud of this decision in my life. My job in Europe is done, I won it all. I have broken all the records and I want to beat them here too”, declared the Portuguese star at a press conference. Regarding his new contract, of more than 200 million per season, he has stated that “it is a unique player” so “it is normal for the contract to be unique as well”.

On December 30, the signing of Cristiano by Al Nassr became official, thus closing a month of rumors that linked him to the Saudi club after he broke his relationship with Manchester United. “I have had offers from Brazil, Portugal, America, Australia. But I gave my word to Al Nassr,” he revealed during the presentation, without giving further details. With signs of “Hala, Ronaldo” and flags of Portugal, the fans have received the footballer in the Mrsool Park stadium in the Saudi capital, which has been filled with lighting effects and music to welcome him. Cristiano, who arrived in Riyadh last night with his family, announced that he has already undergone a medical examination before joining the club’s training sessions, one of the best in the Saudi league.

The former Manchester United player appeared with his new manager, Rudi Garcia, and the chairman of the Al Nassr board of directors, Mussali al Muammar, before stepping onto the pitch of what will be his new home until 2025. what people say. I feel very happy to be here. This is not my end as the Saudi league is very competitive and people don’t know it,” insisted the winner of five Ballon d’Ors.

The president of Al Nassr stressed that Cristiano asked during the negotiations “to be treated like the rest of his teammates.” In addition, he commented that “it is normal for his salary to be the highest” and that the contract is commercially beneficial in terms of profitability. “The deal with Ronaldo is not limited to football as it will support the Al Nasr Club Academy which we plan to do as well as present the history of the club and support its fame among football fans,” Al Muammar said.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.