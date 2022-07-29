Transfer market 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo-Napoli: engagement node

Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumors about his future. After numerous rumors about his desire to leave the Manchester Unitedwith the agent Jorge Mendes intent on finding accommodation for him, CR7 he blurts out at the newspapers.

“It’s impossible not to talk about me for a day, otherwise the press doesn’t make money,” Ronaldo thunders. “They know that if you don’t tell lies you don’t get people’s attention. At this rate, sooner or later you will find the right news ”.

The gloss of Ronaldo leaves doubts open, rekindling the hopes of Naples. According to the latest rumors of the transfer marketthe Neapolitan club would have agreed with the Manchester United for the multi-winner’s annual loan of Golden Ball.

The knot of the engagement remains open: CR7 wants to become CR8in the sense that he asks for eight million salaries per year, a very high figure for Aurelio De Laurentiis.

