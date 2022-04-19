Ronaldo, Juventus close to CR7 after the death of their son: “Our thoughts are for you”

There Juventus tightens to Cristiano Ronaldo after the dramatic news communicated by the same CR7 and the company Georgina Rodriguez on the death of one of the two twins during the childbirth. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, with Georgina and with the whole family at this moment”, writes the Juventus club in response to the post of the Portuguese champion.

Ronaldo, Real Madrid: “We join in your pain”. Football is close to CR7 and Georgina Rodriguez

Give it Sporting Lisbon to the Manchester Unitedpassing through the real Madrid: the teams of Cristiano Ronaldo they immediately joined his pain, embracing him in this very difficult moment of his life. “Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were waiting for. Real Madrid joins the pain of the whole family and wants to show them all his love and affection “, writes the club blanco. “Your pain is our pain. We send love and strength to you and your family right now,” the Manchester United post.

Many messages published by CR7 colleagues and sports stars: from Morata to Usain Bolt, Dybala, Felipe, Pjanic and many others. “My friend – he wrote for example Pele -, I send you my prayers and my love in this difficult moment. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way “.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s son died during childbirth

Tragedy for Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez: the child died during the birth. It was the same Portuguese player, who plays in the Manchester United, to announce it in a message posted on his social profiles. Georgina Rodriguez was expecting twins: a girl managed to be born.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead – the couple writes -. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us strength. to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We thank the doctors and nurses for all their assistance and support. We are all devastated by this loss and we kindly ask for privacy in this very difficult time. Our baby, you are our angel. We will love you forever “, they conclude Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez.

Read also:

“French elections, Macron re-elected president with 61.8%

Italian arms to Ukraine, Pd: “We with Draghi, right to send them”. Have your say

Italian banks and protectionism. But is Europe just a word?

Is Italy ready to defend itself from Russian digital attacks?

Six poems for Easter day. From The merchant of clothes to Il willow

Here is a canteen and laundry of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. VIDEO

Easter 2022, the dove beats the panettone: reputation at + 4.61%

First Cisl, concluded the second national congress in Rome