Cristiano Ronaldo It's not finished. Its heyday has not passed. He may no longer play in the elite of European football, but his validity is not in dispute. He currently has 53 goals scored so far this year with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and will be the top scorer of the calendar year, ahead of strikers like Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and even Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo's performance is monstrous, 53 goals legitimize his current scorer, at 38 years of age. Going to play in Saudi Arabia did not affect his performance; On the contrary, it seems that he blew it up, because the Portuguese is on fire, goal by goal in each game.

Last Tuesday he scored a double from a penalty in Al Nassr's victory against Al Ittihad and with those two goals he became the best scorer of the year – he has 19 in the current Arab league and is the top scorer. He surpasses Kane (Tottenham and Bayern Munich) and Mbappé (PSG) by one goal, who remain at 52 and have already finished their competition for 2023.

Haaland, Manchester City's voracious attacker, is at 50 and is their only threat, the problem is that Haaland, who is having a splendid season and is a candidate to win Fifa's The Best award in January, has physical problems that prevented him play in City's last games, including those in the Club World Cup.

City closes the year tomorrow in a Premier League match against Sheffield, but the Norwegian will most likely not play. Pep Guardiola He announced this week that he hopes to have him back in January.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo still has one game left to increase his record. The Portuguese will play again tomorrow against Al Taawon, in the Saudi league, in what will now be the end of the year for Cristiano and his team.

Ronaldo published a photo on his social networks in a gym, in which he showed off his splendid physique, going viral and generating praise for his great physical shape.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese star.

However, there is a mole for CR7, as his goals record for the year is up for debate. The media Le Parisien published a report indicating that Ronaldo would have six goals less than those counted, because these were scored in a competition not approved by Fifa: the Arab Champions Cup.



If this account is legitimate, the Portuguese would not officially finish as the top scorer of the year and Kane and Mbappé will be in the lead. What is not discussed is his scoring power, his magnificent state of form, which confirms once again that Ronaldo is still more relevant than ever.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports Editor

More sports news