Players of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stature do not go unnoticed. With so many fans around the world, it is impossible to imagine that any statement made by footballers of that calibre would not be interpreted in all possible ways, regardless of the subject in question.
But when it comes to football, logically everything is magnified and the Portuguese’s word has another weight. For this reason, the former United and Real Madrid player opened his own YouTube channel and, breaking all records, spoke in a one-on-one interview with Rio Ferdinand, his former teammate at ‘Los Diablos Rojos’ and who has been playing the role of journalist for years, especially in Champions League matches and the analysis of them.
In this context, CR7 was asked about the players he saw could dominate football in the short term, and he left his list, but forgetting about another one. crack: “Kylian Mbappé can win the Golden Ball In the next few years, probably Haaland, Bellingham”admitted the Portuguese.
Rio Ferdinand, quick on the uptake, intervenes and mentions Vinicius, but Cristiano neither nods nor confirms and quickly mentions another: “Also Lamine Yamal”he said. Of course, the networks did not let this topic pass and it immediately went viral, exposing the response of the footballer who came from Sporting Lisbon in his country. It is worth noting that Vini is the main candidate to win the award..
The event will take place next Monday, October 28, and will determine who will succeed Leo Messi, the current winner in the 2023 edition. In addition to Vini Jr., other Real Madrid players such as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé are among the favourites.
More information about the 2024 Ballon d’Or:
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #mentioned #candidates #Ballon #dOr #coming #years…with #important #oversight
Leave a Reply