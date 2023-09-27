“Sport is an integral part of the global vision of Saudi Vision 2030. We have a large number of goals, for example 40% participation of society in sport by 2030“. This was stated by Abdullah Maghram, director of international communication of the Saudi Ministry of Sport in an interview with Adnkronos, at the ‘Saudi village’ in Rome, an event organized by the Saudi Arabian embassy in Italy to celebrate the kingdom’s national holiday, as part of the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of relations between Rome and Riyadh.

The new “exponential rise” in football-sports is not limited to enlisting football stars such as Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema and Milinkovic-Savic who are already protagonists in the national championship which started a few weeks ago and which “is broadcast in 170 countries”, but “hosts global sporting events such as Formula 1, Formula E, Golf and boxing”, remarks Maghram, stating that “from 2018 to today, we have organized global events with 2.6 million audiences. And we have 33 global events planned until 2024”.

“As regards the professional championship, the Roshn Saudi football League, the objective is to enter among the top 10 championships in the world”, therefore investments in this field will continue and “the sports clubs undoubtedly have aspirations and privatization of the clubs in recent times plays a very important role today. I think the clubs have their own plans and will announce them at the appropriate time.”

The objectives are not just image and geopolitics, assures the head of international communication of the Ministry of Sport, reiterating that “there is no doubt that the issue is above all economic it’s ours the objective by 2030 is to increase the contribution of the sports sector to 3% of gross domestic product“.

“We have – continues the Saudi official – another objective, which is to increase the contribution of the private sector to the sport economy to 30%, as well as creating 195 thousand job opportunities”. Furthermore, observes Maghram “at the Ministry of Sport we take into account that in our country 70% of society is under thirty years of age, that the new generation wants to see international events, and we have noticed a greater interest on the part of young people and women for sport”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reiterated in a recent interview with Fox News, in response to accusations of ‘sportswashing’, that thanks to investments in sport “we have achieved 1% growth in GDP, and now we are aiming for another 1.5%. Call it what you want, but we will continue on this path.”

Despite the ‘escape’ of former Italy coach Roberto Mancini to coach the national team of the ‘sons of the desert’, who diplomatically avoids commenting, Maghram reiterated that “there are good sporting relations between Italy and the Saudi kingdom I think they are on the right path”, underlining “the many points that the Saudi and Italian people have in common, both sports lovers” and announcing that they are “at the disposal of Italian investors to invest in some assets owned by the ministry and opportunities to level of infrastructure and sports centres”.