Erik Ten Haag, coach ofl Manchester Unitedsummoned this Friday 21 players for this Saturday’s friendly match against Atlético de Madrid in Oslo, with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, out of the call after joining the team this week and between the possibility of leaving the club, and with the presence of his last two signings: Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

“Some of those absent from the call will participate in Sunday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, while others are sick or injured,” explains the English entity on its official website.

A hint?

The esxrito does not refer specifically to Cristiano Ronaldo, out of the first part of the preseason (four games included) of the team due to family matters and rejoined his team last Tuesday, with his future more than in the air, once the The attacker’s intention is to leave United to play in the Champions League.



There is no decision made by Ronaldo or United, so its continuity is not clear.

Ten Haag’s squad is made up of the goalkeeperss David De Gea, Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar; defenders Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Alex Telles; midfielders Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri and Donny van de Beek; and forwards Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

A first look at our new signings ❓ Don’t miss the chance to watch United in action twice this weekend ⬇ #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 29, 2022

