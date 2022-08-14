Sunday, August 14, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United loses patience and could let him go

August 14, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

English media claim that the Portuguese soccer player has one foot outside of Manchester.

English media assure that the Portuguese soccer player has one foot outside of Manchester.

Versions in England point to the probable departure of the Portuguese.

The Man Utd suffers a perfect storm, tremendous, of unpredictable effects for a club of such dimension and the recently released project of Erik Ten Haag, bottom, flushed, bowed down and disoriented during his visit to Brentford, which caused a total disaster in the group of Cristiano RonaldoChristian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes with a 4-0 in 35 minutes that unleashed an incredible error by David de Gea.

climate of tension

Man Utd

After missing the tours of Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons”, Cristiano Ronaldo told the new manager, Erik Ten Hagbefore joining the training dynamics of his teammates, his desire to leave the team to play in one with which he can win the Champions League.

Cristiano has one more year of his contract with Manchester United, and an option for another, and despite the fact that he wants to break his relationship with the ‘Red Devils’, he started the Premier League season.

However, the climate is one of maximum tension, especially after the win that Manchester received this Saturday.

Open window

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, in the game against Atlético de Madrid.

According to English press versions, the club has already considered the possibility of opening the door to CR7 to go to another team.

They indicate that the Portuguese’s attitude is not the best in the locker room and that everything tends to get worse with his presence there.

Sky Sports Uk reports that Red Devils They are thinking of terminating the Portuguese’s contract. The central issue is that Manchester did not like Cristiano’s behavior at the start of the season. Until August 31, anything can happen. It remains to be seen which club could take the Portuguese star.

SPORTS

more sports news

