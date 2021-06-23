The player Cristiano Ronaldo tied the Iranian Ali daei with 109 as many as the top historical scorers in national team football. The ‘Portuguese Astro’ opened the scoring on the Ferenc Puskas court against France from the penalty spot, after a strong impact from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to Danilo, deceiving and charging the goalkeeper’s right side, thus making it 1-0.
When everything seemed to indicate that France would prevail on the scoreboard due to the strength of its squad, and with two goals from Karim Benzema, at 60 ‘, and in the same play created by the Juventus star, he got one more penalty in favor, after a hand inside the area by the defender. The whistler did not hesitate to point out the infraction and the ‘Bug’ took the ball with the security of equalizing the score and making history, making the Portuguese fans go crazy.
It was like this CR7 managed to equal the mark of the player Ali Daei, who in his entire career achieved 109 goals, which today were equaled by an extraordinary man such as he is Cristiano Ronaldo. An out of series that continues to look fresh and that still has rope for a while to overcome that record and get others in international football.
