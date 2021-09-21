Back at Manchester United, football star Cristiano Ronaldo was the victim of a coup that made him lose 290 thousand euros (R$1.8 million in today’s exchange rate, 20). The case took place three years ago and the culprit, travel agent Maria Silva, 53, has already been convicted.

According to a report by Jornal de Notícias, from Portugal, Maria took advantage of having the Portuguese footballer’s credit cards and passwords to divert money from 200 trips he never made. The fraud took place between February 2007 and July 2010.

+ Cristiano Ronaldo arrives to train in a car valued at R$1.2 million

The person in charge had an office for the company Gestifute, in Porto, precisely to handle the travels of football players. As they are special clients, the agent had the mission of giving them personalized and confidential treatment.

It was only picked up after CR7’s credit card expired. Maria was sentenced to four years in prison, but is now on parole. In addition, the agent was forced to return the money that had been embezzled, paying a monthly amount to the travel agency.

The company is returning the amount to their respective owners. It is believed that, in addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, two more players and a football representative would be among the victims.

