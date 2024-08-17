Cristiano Ronaldo, who touched the trophy and was left without the title, lived a true nightmare in the final of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup and he exploded in the middle of the match, making very controversial gestures against his own teammates.

An outstanding performance by Serbians Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored a brace, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic left Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo without a reward, who saw the chance of adding his first title of the season with Al Nassr slip away after losing 1-4 to Al-Hilal in the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup on Saturday.

A resounding scoreline that few could have imagined when, with one minute remaining in the first half, Al Nassr took the lead with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already scored last Wednesday in the semi-finals against Al-Taawon.

The Portuguese striker showed that at 39 years of age he is still insatiable in front of goal and did not waste the first opportunity he had, a back ball from Abdulrahman Ghareeb, to seal the 1-0 that made the team dream. Al Nassr with winning the title.

A dream that was shattered by the Serbian international duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savicwho last season deprived Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr of the league title.

If Milinkovic-Savic brought the score back to level (1-1) in the 55th minute after a sensational one-two with Mitrovic on the edge of the area, eight minutes later, in the 63rd, Mitrovic put Al Hilal ahead (1-2) by finishing off a rehearsed move with a precise header.

A goal that did not seem to quell the voracity of the Serbian striker who in the 69th minute made it 1-3 after sending a cross from the Brazilian Malcom into the net, who received the ball in the lead inside the area after a spectacular through ball from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

A goal with which Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to give up the final once and for all, making it clear with his gestures that there was nothing left to do, but the punishment had not yet ended for either Al Nassr or the Portuguese star who three minutes later, in the 72nd minute, saw how an error by the Brazilian goalkeeper Bento allowed Malcom to score the final 1-4.

It took Al Hilal just 18 minutes to turn the score around, and Al Nassr’s performance sparked the fury of the 39-year-old player who began making highly controversial gestures towards his teammates in the centre of the pitch.

CR7 looked at the bench and gestured to the fact that his teammates were ‘sleeping’ on the pitch. The image of the Portuguese attacking his own teammates went around the world.

